Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has called the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema a ‘liar.The IPOB leader alleged that Onyema lied against him to please his fulani masters.The allegations were part of comments by the IPOB leader aired in a live broadcast on Sunday.He was quoted as saying, ”People have asked me to clarify the visit of Allen Onyema to my house. I think what I said in my last broadcast may have led to his recent investigation for fraud.”Allen Onyema came to my house and we talked about things happening in Nigeria, including the hate speech.”He said he wanted to see how there could be peace with our people in the North. He said we should take pictures with some people he came with and I agreed.”All of a sudden one day he granted BBC an interview and lied against me.”Then I reminded him that I know more about him than he can even imagine. After my statement the Fulanis went after him, they know that IPOB will not fight for him for undermining our struggle to restore Biafra’s independence. I will not ask him further questions, I believe he has learnt his lessons”Onyema wanted to please his Fulani masters but now they have turned against him,” he added.Nnamdi Kanu’s allegation is coming after Onyeama was charged with bank fraud and money laundering.He was alleged to have moved more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of aeroplanes.The US State Department of Justice (DoJ), in a statement posted on its website on Friday, said Air Peace Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, has also been charged with bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.But, reacting, Onyeama said all money transferred to the US went through the CBN, adding that the allegations were false and were in no way in line with his character as a person and as a businessman.