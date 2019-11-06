Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Alex Iwobi has been blamed by Alan Shearer for making a faulty pass that led to Tottenham’s opener in their 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday.Iwobi took his eye off Fabian Delph who requested for the ball as the Nigerian gave away possession and Dele Alli punished the Toffees scoring the opener in the 63rd minute.Substitute Cenk Tosun earned the Toffees a share of the spoil from the encounter in stoppage time.In his post-match analysis, Shearer said, “It was a silly mistake from Iwobi.“He should have taken the option of a simple pass to Gomes, but he picked a wrong one, straight into the feet of Son.”