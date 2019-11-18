



The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has again declared the State as a Christian State, adding that he owes no one any apology.





The Governor spoke at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Rally, which held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Sunday.





He said, “But for God, the enemies would have taken over the state. I thank the Church for standing firm.





“They prayed for God’s will to be done and God’s will was done. But for your prayers, I won’t be here as Rivers State Governor.





“Anytime I have the opportunity, I repeat the declaration with authority and I owe nobody an apology. I am standing on solid authority. Rivers is a Christian state.”





Wike said he remained Governor due to God’s intervention.





He said God dislodged “forces of darkness” who were primed to rob him of his mandate.





He described himself as a living testimony of God’s blessing.





“Nigerians are aware of what happened on 9th March 2019. If anyone says he does not believe in God, that event of March 9 should make you believe God,” he added.