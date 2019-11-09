The Super Eagles’ camp will open on Sunday, ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic on November 13, according to SportingLife.All the 23 invited players will fly to Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital to begin preparations for the encounter, scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.The team will lodge at the Le Meridien Hotel.Head coach, Gernot Rohr, who is in Egypt, is expected in the country on Saturday.Rohr has been in the North Africa country since this week, to offer technical support to the U-23 National Team coaches, ahead of Saturday’s game against Cote d’Ivoire at 2pm.Nigeria’s opponents are expected next week.