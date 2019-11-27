A British Airways aircraft, which took off from London on Tuesday, executed a return after losing an engine mid-flight.
A report by TVC said the aircraft took off from Heathrow airport Tuesday night and was airborne when its pilot announced that the flight would be returning to its port of departure.
The flight was bound for Abuja.
The airline is yet to issue a statement on the incident.
More to follow…
