There are multiple reports that ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner, Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice is set to get married for the third time in December 2019.According to reports, the singer is getting married to his baby mama, Sunkami Ajala, who he has a daughter Mitchelle with. The couple are expected to get married at an already fixed date in December 2019.Sunkanmi Ajala and 9ice have been in an off and on relationship before the wedding. The two welcomed their first daughter, Michelle Abolanle Akande, five years ago. Sunkanmi Ajala is an event planner based in Lagos.Recall that 9ice got married to Adetola Anifalaje, a United States based software engineer in 2018. This was his second marriage. They had three wedding ceremonies which took place between March, July and August of the same year. The marriage with Adetola is blessed with a daughter, Milani- Francoise Imisioluwa Akande.Back in 2008, 9ice married Toni Payne, and they had a child together. After the marriage collapsed, 9ice got into a relationship with Vickie Godis who bore him a set of twins.Back in 2018, there were rumours that 9ice was expecting 5th child with another lady identified as Olori Oluwayemisi.