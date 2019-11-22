The Anambra Police Command on Thursday discovered a 52-year-old bomb allegedly used during the Nigerian civil war.The war was between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and secessionist defunct Biafra republic of the former Eastern region of Nigeria led by the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.The war lasted 30 months before Biafra surrendered.The unexploded bomb was discovered near a hotel in Amawbia in the Awka South Local Government Area of the state.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.He said the recovered unexploded bomb was profiled, analysed, and photographed before demolition.Mohammed said the bomb did not detonate or explode during the war and could be dangerous if adequate care was not taken.Mohammed said the demolition was done by the command’s explosives ordinance disposal unit.He said, “It is a mortar bomb used during the civil war which is about 52 years buried underground.”He added, “The bomb did not detonate or explode, then it is still potent and capable of causing great damage to lives and property if disturbed or mishandled.”