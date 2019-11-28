It is a period of double celebration for popular Yoruba movie actress Aisha Lawal, who is currently celebrating her daughter’s 1st birthday and her own day which she says is her rebirth.





The screen diva penned a lengthy note on her verified Instagram page, in which she detailed the health challenges she had to go through, as she prepared to welcome her child.





According to her, the severity of her pregnancy complications was so serious that she thought she was not going to make it.







"48 hours in ICU (All ds while my mind kept telling me I was not gonna make it) stitches got healed finally exactly 1 month after childbirth .So tell me why I won't be grateful," her post read in part.

The movie star rounded up her post by noting that the good lord gave herself and her daughter a second chance at life.



Lawal called on her well-wishers to continue praying for her family because that has been the only thing that has kept them going.





She also appreciated her pregnant friends who stood with her during the trying period.





Check out the post below: