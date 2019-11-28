It is a period of double celebration for popular Yoruba movie actress Aisha Lawal, who is currently celebrating her daughter’s 1st birthday and her own day which she says is her rebirth.
The screen diva penned a lengthy note on her verified Instagram page, in which she detailed the health challenges she had to go through, as she prepared to welcome her child.
According to her, the severity of her pregnancy complications was so serious that she thought she was not going to make it.
"48 hours in ICU (All ds while my mind kept telling me I was not gonna make it) stitches got healed finally exactly 1 month after childbirth .So tell me why I won't be grateful," her post read in part.
The movie star rounded up her post by noting that the good lord gave herself and her daughter a second chance at life.
Lawal called on her well-wishers to continue praying for her family because that has been the only thing that has kept them going.
She also appreciated her pregnant friends who stood with her during the trying period.
365 days ago, the angel of death kept knocking, but my faithful God said NO, not today, not anytime soon🙏🙏 1 whole week of persistent false contractions/labour, Baby rested on pelvic bone,cldnt walk or bend,sagging cervix, 13 hrs of serious labour, serious tears and stitches after vagina birth, sudden postpartum hemorrhage, causes not known, emergency theatre, lungs collating water while undergoing treatment in theatre while I was unconscious, 48 hrs in ICU (All ds while my mind kept telling me I was nt gonna mk it😢) stitches got healed finally exactly 1 month after childbirth 😢.So tell me why I won't be grateful, Oba to fi anu gba mi, Olorun to rami pada,Olohun to ni ma si wa laye lati jeri oruko oun, SO IT'S OFFICIALLY MY DAUGHTER AND I 'S BIRTHDAY COZ I WAS GIVEN ANOTHER CHANCE TO LIVE, IT'S ZEE'S 1ST BIRTHDAY AND MY OWN REBIRTH TOO🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏ALHAMDULIAHIROBILAMIN 🙏🙏🙏🙏 I NEED UR PRAYERS COZ DT'S WOT KIPS ME GOING❤❤❤ NB MY FRNDS IN D US WERE D REAL MPV #FUNMILOLAOGUNSOLA #SHEYIASHEKUN EVEN THOUGH U GUYS WERE BOTH PREGNANT THEN🙏🙏🙏🙏 GOD BLESS YOU BOTH #SHEYIASHEKUN SAID "I HAVE NVR BIN DT SCARED IN MY LIFE"
