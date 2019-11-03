Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday alleged that political terrorists said it planned to retain the zoning of its presidential slot ahead of the 2023 general election in the North East and South East geo-political zones.It, therefore, dismissed the alleged permutation in a section of the media as merely speculative.The opposition party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement in Abuja.Ologbondiyan further affirmed, “The PDP says those behind the reports are political terrorists whose plan is to mislead the public and cause disaffection within the ranks of our party with the hope of using such fabrications to further their ownselfish political ambitions.“The PDP states categorically that our governors are not divided along any lines of ambition towards 2023, neither is there any plot to stop the ambition of any of our members.“For the avoidance of doubt, our party is yet to discuss the 2023 presidential election, overtly or covertly, at any time whatsoever.“If anything, the PDP is currently working with Nigerians on how to win its elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states and will not be distracted by individuals who found themselves operating in the highest offices of the land but failing in governance.“As a party, we are also working with our respective state governors and legislators across the country as they work hard, in line with the manifesto of our party, to improve on the welfare and development of Nigerians.“Moreover, it is also imperative to counsel, without any equivocation, that enemies of our party, who feel threatened by the rising profile of Governor Nyesom Wike, should have a rethink on their incessant attackson the governor.“The PDP appreciates the contribution of Governor Wike, as well as all our governors, to the growth of our party and urge all members and supporters to ignore those seeking to cause disaffection in our ranks.”