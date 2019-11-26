Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has expressed delight over his nomination for the 2019 CAF African Player of the Year prize.This news medium had reported that the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua striker is among the three Nigerians in CAF’s 30 men shortlist for the gong.The other Nigerians are Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen who were all part of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Ighalo claimed the Golden Boot.While reacting to his nomination for the award which would be handed down to the winner in January 7th, 2020, Ighalo took to his Twitter handle to thank God.“God is going to put you in a place of honour even when men think you don’t deserve it 🙏🏾 #unmerittedfavours #divinefavours,” he tweeted.