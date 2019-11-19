



At least 19 cows were killed by lightning at Iba in Ifelodun local government area of Osun state.According to NAN, some herdsmen were rearing their cattle on the field around Apala area of the town when the incident happened.While sympathising with the herdsmen over the incident, Adekunle Oyedeji, the monarch of the town, asked them to burn the dead cows to avoid outbreak of epidemic.In a statement by Gbolagunte Bamigbola, his media aide, Oyedeji called for calm among indigenes and residents of the town.“The people of Iba, have over the years been living harmoniously with Fulani natives living in our domain,” he said.“The death of the cows belonging to the Fulani cattle rearers living among us was a natural occurrence ocassioned by a thunder that struck in the town.”Also, Gboyega Oyetola, the governor, sympathised with owners of the dead cows.Oyetola, who spoke through Biodun Ajisefini, his special adviser for agriculture and food security, commended the people of the town for living peacefully with herdsmen in the town.“We are indeed sad about the unfortunate incident. Lightning is a natural phenomenon that we have no power or control over. The traders who suffered this loss are part of us, not strangers,” he said.“They have lived here for decades and I commend them for their exemplary contributions to peace in Iba community. I want to assure them of my support and indeed government’s support at a time like this.”In September, 36 cows were struck dead (pictured) by lightning at Ijare in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state.The cows had strayed into a “sacred hill” in the town.