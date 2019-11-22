



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will not condone bribery and corruption within its ranks.Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC corps marshal, said this while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday.He said the collaboration of the corps with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) has led to the investigation of 172 officers.“I wish to use this opportunity to urge members of the public not to hesitate to report any wrongdoings by the FRSC personnel for proper disciplinary actions, as the corps will not condone bribery and corruption from any of its personnel,” Oyeyemi said.“In all, 172 personnel are being investigated and to be prosecuted in the courts of law.“Our records show that in 2019 alone, a total of 62 personnel of the corps had their appointments terminated.“These consist of 14 officers and 48 marshals with several others receiving various degrees of punishment in accordance with the provisions of the FRSC regulations on discipline.”He said the FRSC is the first government agency to collaborate with the Akin Fadeyi Foundation and MacArthur in the launch Flag-IT, an application developed for reporting corruption cases.“The corps under the leadership of the present corps marshal established the first National Traffic Radio 107.3 FM,” he said.“Apart from the cardinal role of sanitising the public on the best road use culture, the station is to serve as a direct medium through which dissatisfied members of the public can call in to report complaints of service failures, extortion, bribery against members of the corps by aggrieved members of the public.”Oyeyemi assured Nigerians that the corps will work hard to ensure that the Christmas season is crash free.