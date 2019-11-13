 13 killed in auto-crash on Lagos-Ibadan road | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
About 13 persons were killed and 10 others injured in multiple accidents around Saapade, near Ogere on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Wednesday.

Clement Oladele, sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to NAN in Abeokuta.

Oladele said the crash occurred about 5pm at Saapade, where a diversion was created by RCC, the construction company working on a section of the road.

He said the accident was caused by a speeding truck heading towards Lagos, which suffered a tyre-burst.

“In the process, the truck collided head on with two other speeding commuter buses heading towards Ibadan, with one of them, in the process, attempting to wrongfully overtake within the diversion area,” he said.

“The vehicles involved are a yellow Mazda bus, marked KTU 93 XW, a white Toyota bus with registration number: KEY 847 XA and a Man diesel truck, marked KAB 97 XA.”

The FRSC chief said the fatal crash involved 37 people, comprising 20 male adults, 15 female adults and two female children.

Oladele said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Ipara mortuary, while the injured are at Victory Hospital, Ogere.







