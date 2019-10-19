

Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, Nigerian singer better known as Zlatan Ibile, is set to release a new album titled ‘Zanku To The World.’ Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, Nigerian singer better known as Zlatan Ibile, is set to release a new album titled ‘Zanku To The World.’







The 24-year-old talented street singer took to his social media pages to announce the new project and also share a link for those who want to pre order.

The ‘Bolanle’ crooner had earlier hinted about the album some weeks ago. He also disclosed that the new project will feature Patoranking.

Zlatan has continued to remain a household name in the country’s music industry. The rapper has released several songs and also featured in DJ Cuppy’s video for ‘Gelato’.





While he enjoys a flying fan base, Zlatan has also had his share of criticisms.





The street singer was recently under intense backlashes on social media for making a song mocking Tacha Akide’s “body odour”.





This was after the reality TV star was disqualified from the BBNaija show for acts of physical violence.

