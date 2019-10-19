Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, Nigerian singer better known as Zlatan Ibile, is set to release a new album titled ‘Zanku To The World.’
The 24-year-old talented street singer took to his social media pages to announce the new project and also share a link for those who want to pre order.
ALBUM PRE-ORDER OUT NOW !— #ZLATAN19 (@Zlatan_Ibile) October 18, 2019
LINK ON MY BIO 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F07s8o3DBd
The ‘Bolanle’ crooner had earlier hinted about the album some weeks ago. He also disclosed that the new project will feature Patoranking.
Zlatan has continued to remain a household name in the country’s music industry. The rapper has released several songs and also featured in DJ Cuppy’s video for ‘Gelato’.
While he enjoys a flying fan base, Zlatan has also had his share of criticisms.
The street singer was recently under intense backlashes on social media for making a song mocking Tacha Akide’s “body odour”.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.