



Kabir Marafa, a former senator, is demanding a review of Sharia law in Zamfara state.





Sani Yerima, a former governor of the state, introduced the law in 1999.





But Marafa said the Sharia practised in the state is not based on the teachings of Islam, alleging that some persons introduced it to hold on to power.





Marafa spoke when he met with Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, at the government house in Gusau, the state capital, on Sunday.





“For long, the people of Zamfara are being deceived with Shariah (Islamic legal system) in the state,” he said.





“Your Excellency, it is high time that you looked at the system with a view of reviewing it to meet up with the standard stipulated in the glorious Quran and Hadith of our prophet, Mohammed (SAW).





“The Sharia being practiced in Zamfara is not based on the teachings of Islam. Our sharia courts in Zamfara are not practicing Sharia system. Magistrate courts have been phased out.





“Sharia is not an agenda of any party, I was in the ANPP and I’m an APC member.”





Marafa also said he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





“I want to use this opportunity to reaffirm to the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians that I remain an APC member. I want to inform Nigerians that APC in Zamfara remain divided,” he said.





“My faction is still intact and no going back.”





Marafa said he wants Mattawale to succeed because of the role he played in his emergence as governor.





“This is because of the role I played in your emergence,” he said.





“Before now, people thought we were playing politics with our reservations on the past administration but today, to the glory of Allah, we are experiencing peace again in Zamfara.”





On his part, Mattawale said his government would work with everyone, irrespective of party affiliation.

