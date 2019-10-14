



A young man named Samson reportedly committed suicide "overnight" due to unemployment.





Twitter user, Adedayo Ben Lanre, who is a cousin to the deceased, shared the sad news on Twitter.





"Today is the worst day of my life," Lanre tweeted.

He added: "Not the best news to start the week... My closest cousin committed suicide overnight due to unemployment. Samson why?"





Unemployment rate in Nigeria increased to 23.10 percent in the third quarter of 2018 from 22.70 percent in the second quarter of 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. In the third quarter of 2017, unemployment stood at 18.8 percent.

The rise in unemployment has fueled hopelessness among young Nigerians and sadly, has led to suicide of a young, promising man.





