Adenike Quadri wife of veteran actor, Alhaji Yinka Quadri has revealed that patience and endurance is needed to be able to cope as celebrities’ wives.The wife of the veteran actor made this known in a chat with City People.“I thank God for everything. I’m an easy-going person. Everybody knows me through God and my husband. At times, I do show people that I’m Yinka Quadri’s wife. People also love to associate with me. I do smile when I’m being recognised as his wife. I was a petty trader, but it was Yinka who made me popular, and I became an international woman. I gave birth to my last born overseas and my children are there as we speak. I pray to God to always protect my husband for me. I will also like to advise every woman out there especially celebrities’ wives, patience and endurance are the keywords. Let us learn how to overlook some things in order to keep our home. We need no one to tell us that the work of our husbands exposes them to so many things, so we need wisdom to keep our home”.On how she met Quadri, Adenike revealed that she met him on the job.“Yes, I met him on the job. I really thank God who created me because any woman who wants the progress of her husband, especially those who know the nature of her husband’s work must learn to overlook so many things. I respect my husband a lot and I always overlook so many things because I love his work. I do pray for him every day; even if I go to any prayer session, I always make sure that I give money to Alfas for special prayers for him, that people must love him, that his star will not suddenly fade away”