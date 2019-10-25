



Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has called out Nigerian Musician, Azeez Fashola, a. k. a Naira Marley.





Adeyanju on Friday described Marley as a nuisance to Nigeria society.





This follows a raunchy video Naira Marley shared on Twitter of a man hitting a lady’s bum as he sings the musician’s song ‘Opotoyi’.





Commenting on the video, Deji said Naira Marley, who is facing charges of fraud, was ‘a nuisance.’

“You are a nuisance to yourself and the society at large,” he wrote.





Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had preferred an 11-count charge against the musician bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit Credit Cards,and fraud.





When the trial resumed on Wednesday, an investigator with the EFCC, Mr. Nuru Buhari, narrated how the commission retrieved “damning evidence of credit card fraud from Naira Marley’s iPhone and laptop.





Buhari told the court that he works in the EFCC’s Forensic Department.





He said that an analysis of Marley’s laptop showed that he frequented the top five most-visited websites that dealt with buying and selling of stolen credit cards.

