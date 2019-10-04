Toyin Abraham has appealed to all her 'Toyin Titans' to stop trolling some of her colleagues who aren't happy with her.





The actress and mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, October 4, 2019. While pleading with her loyal fans, she advised them to ignore those perceived haters while they watch her excel in life.





This appeal comes weeks after Lizzy Anjorin, a fellow actress accused her of sending her fans to attack her because she did not celebrate the birth of Toyin's child, Ire.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the Toyin titans for your love and support all over the years. I doubt if I have any fans as passionate and supportive as you guys, it's so real, I feel loved. I want to kindly plead with you guys, even if any one of my colleagues does not support me please don't troll them nobody deserves to die. Let them live so they can witness the goodness of God in my life. Dear titans, we are not miscreants, we are not thugs. Thank you guys for always being in support time. Guess what guys? Something big is coming," she said.

Watch her video below:





