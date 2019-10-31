Yinka Ayefele, Nigerian music producer and gospel singer, has been seen in a now-viral photo posing with his newborn triplets, several months after their birth.





In the photo shared on several social media platforms, the popular musician can be seen rocking a jean jacket and brimming with smiles as he carried his babies — a girl and two boys.





This will not be the first time the talented gospel producer and his “bundles of joy” will be seen on the internet.





He had flaunted a video clip of the babies online in July, about six weeks after Temitope Ayefele, his wife, put to bed in the United States.

This recent development will no doubt simmer controversies surrounding his earlier denial about the babies.





The owner of Fresh 105.9 FM, a popular radio station in Ibadan, Oyo state, denied the arrival of the babies, describing the stories then as “fake news” and “fake pictures”.





Weeks later, he confirmed the stories to be true.





Ayefele has been on a wheelchair after a ghastly auto crash that damaged his spinal cord in 1997.

In spite of his struggles, the music superstar has consistently proven there is ability in disability with his inspiring achievements.





The musician — who sings in different languages including English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa — had also expressed a strong belief that he’ll be able to use his legs again.





“At a point, yes! But I’m an incurable optimist. I’m of the firm belief that nothing is impossible. I know I will still walk again. I believe that with God, all things are possible,” he had said in an interview.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday