



Shehu Sani, immediate past Kaduna Central Senator, on Thursday faulted claims by President Muhammadu Buhari that some statistics published by World Bank on Nigeria were wrong.





Buhari had said some of the data by World Bank and other international bodies were wild estimates and inaccurate, adding that local institutions were better suited in the collation of records than foreign agencies.





Speaking during a meeting with the recently-constituted economic council, Buhari warned Nigerians to be wary of some statistics from world bodies.





He had said: “Today, most of the statistics quoted about Nigeria are developed abroad by the World Bank, IMF and other foreign bodies.

“Some of these statistics are wild estimates that bear little relation to the facts on the ground





Reacting to the remark, Sani faulted the government for dismissing the assessment of World Bank despite demanding for money from them.





In a tweet, Sani wrote: “You want World Bank money, you don’t want World Bank assessment.”





