This update was made by Journalist, Chris Kehinde Nwandu. So we should expect more update on this soon.. and of course, her side of the story!“CKN just traced the woman that had the miracle healing ..Amb CKN”, wrote Chris.See photos below;Pastor Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, aka Liberation City was trolled on social media for engaging in fake miracle after he was found to be among five other pastors who used a woman with bulgy arm to perform same miracle has broken his silence.NE recalls that all the five pastors came under severe criticism from Nigerians who blasted them for deceiving their church members into believing that they were performing miracles when in actuality, they were merely reciting a well rehearsed drama.Speaking through his publicist, Sunday Adeyemi, the pastor revealed that the woman did come to their Church and was healed.He added that the woman may have come across the affliction again after she left because such usually happens with deliverance“The woman was in our church really. But you know in this issue of deliverance, some people could be delivered here and then go back to where they stayed before and the attack would return. That was what happened to the woman,” he said.This was after Pastor Chris Okafor stated that witches took the woman’s bones. While performing his miracle on her, he said: “If witches can do this, my God can do better than witches”.