



The Anambra police command says a yet-to-be-identified woman and her child were killed in the petrol tanker fire incident which occurred on Wednesday in Onitsha.





Haruna Mohammed, police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the death in a statement.





Mohammed said the bodies of the unidentified woman and her baby were deposited at Toronto Hospital, Onitsha.





He said the fire, which started about 12:59 pm, occurred when a tanker carrying petroleum product lost control and fell around Upper Iweka area of the city.

“The petroleum product later caught fire and affected many shops and houses,” he said.





The police spokesperson said John Abang, the state commissioner of police, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.





Mohammed said owing to the unruly conduct of some street boys, police patrol teams had cordoned off the area to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the incident to loot shops.





NAN quoted a witness as saying no fewer than four persons were killed in the inferno which also engulfed a near-by market.





“The fire started in front of Toronto Hospital Onitsha, before it spread to Ochanga Market area,” the witness was quoted to have said.





“I saw four lifeless persons, while a number of persons are still trapped in a building still burning.”





More than 100 shops were reportedly razed and with goods such as clothing and electronic appliances affected by the fire.

