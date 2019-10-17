



Reno Omokri, a former aide to Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan has blamed Igbos for the tanker accident at an Onitsha market.Recall that a truck loaded with petroleum product exploded at Upper Iweka, Onitsha in Anambra State resulting in an inferno.The truck was said to have lost control and rammed into the wall of the popular Toronto Hospital at Upper-Iweka before exploding.Governor of the state, Willie Obiano had promised to probe firefighters in the State as reports noted that fire service arrived at the scene of accident hours after the incident.Reacting, Omokri who is a staunch critic of President Buhari’s adminstration said ‘Ndi’Igbo’ should be blamed for the accident not Buhari.He queried the non-availability of fire stations in the state.Omokri on his Twitter page wrote: “Ndi’Igbo are marginalised under General Buhari. But some of their marginalisation is self inflicted.“How can Onitsha Market, reputedly the largest in West Africa, not have a full fledged fire station? That is not Buhari’s fault. That is Ndi’Igbo’s FAILURE!”