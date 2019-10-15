



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to a statement by Nobel Laurete, Prof Wole Soyinka that Nigeria’s educational system is nothing to write home about.





Soyinka on Sunday at the University of Lagos, Akoka, during the presentation of a play, ‘Folly of Men said education in Nigeria is horrific, adding that the country is in trouble.





“We are in serious trouble, education wise in this country. Let me not kid you; it’s horrifying.





“That was why I was happy about the initiative of creating a model school and trying to resurrect this Government College and present it as the ideal. We are really very low, education wise,” Soyinka lamented.

Omokri, reacting blamed Soyinka for the poor state of education in Nigeria.





The former presidential spokesman said Soyinka is part of the trouble in education and responsible for the present condition after he asked Nigerians to reject Goodluck Jonathan.





Omokri on his Twitter page wrote: “Wole Soyinka says Nigerian education is in trouble. Soyinka is part of the trouble.





“He asked Nigerians to reject Goodluck Jonathan, who budgeted ₦424 billion for education, for General Buhari who budgeted just ₦48 billion. What did he expect from Affidavit holder?”

