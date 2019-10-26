



David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel, has sparked a deluge of reactions on Twitter following reports circulating that he approved N650m to repair roads in Ogun state.





The repairs, according to rumour mills, will cover the old toll gate bordering Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Idi-Iroko expressway from Oju Ore to Iyana Iyesi in Ogun state.





Though yet to be confirmed, the rumours have stirred up conversation on the Nigerian Twittersphere with users registering their differing opinions on the microblogging platform.





While a segment of users welcomed the development and commended the cleric, others labelled it a “business strategy”.





“Bishop Oyedepo approved that huge amount of money to repair bad roads not because of anything but his customers (church members) are complaining… Those roads leads to his church not my house… He’s gaining from it, so why should we praise him,??” asked a Twitter user.





“It’s the duty of government to fix roads and not that of Pastor Oyedepo. The church can assist but they are not under any obligation to do so. Since that’s the case, I want to commend Bish. Oyedepo for approving the sum of #650m for the construction of the road in Ota, Ogun state,” said a Twitter user.





“Oyedepo wants to invest N650m to repair the road leading to his church. Very commendable investment, at least people do not need to suffer bad road when coming to his church to make donations. He also bought a N2.5billion Helicopter just to evade traffic. Wow, This man is trying,” another user said.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:



Oyedepo wants to invest N650m to repair the road leading to his church. Very commendable investment, at least people do not need to suffer bad road when coming to his church to make donations. He also bought a N2.5billion Helicopter just to evade traffic. Wow This man is trying👏 — Ultimate Kombo 🇳🇬 (@ultimate_kombo) October 26, 2019

I hear Bishop Oyedepo/Winners Chapel will spend 650 Million Naira to rehabilitate dilapidated roads across Lagos state and Ogun state. This is very commendable. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 26, 2019

Oyedepo is now going to fix the road government was supposed to fix with 650 Million and the space is calm.



Let’s just say that the man wanted to buy a private jet or build a church of 650 Million, all the anti Jesus tweeps will spring up like Iroko tree.



Keep same energy >>> — Daada❤️ (@max10kstore) October 26, 2019

The road oyedepo is fixing is even a federal road that terminates at another country, he might not be fixing all, but the federal government should hide their faces in shame... same road customs and almost all enforcements milk daily https://t.co/mDvkJW9nXP October 26, 2019

There will always be bad eggs in this world cos oyedepo decided to spend 650m naira you are claiming rubbish. How many people will do such a thing, or u forget he has a school he makes money from. Many people in nigeria don't deserve good things tbh, U really deserve Buhari. Smh! https://t.co/IaMpiO5ryW October 26, 2019



Is it a church’s responsibility to fix roads?

Is it a church's responsibility to fix roads?

When we see a church that decides to do extra, the church then deserve a big ovation. God bless Bishop Oyedepo.

Papa (Bishop Oyedepo) has always been miles ahead of our leaders. I learnt a lot from him. He is one person that is solution driven than anyone, man does loads of good things that if you know half of it, you will eat up the insults you gave him. This act is little from him sef. — #MyLifeNowinStores (@Centhiva) October 26, 2019

Bishop Oyedepo approves N650M to fix road & some are looking for ways to bad mouth him. Same federal road they’ve been trying to milk him dry for trying to fix over the years.

Some of you will never see anything good a man does as long as he’s a pastor.



May you find peace. — Umeh and 99 others (@UmehWrites) October 26, 2019





Oyedepo is a “Pastor”. Pastors are business men.



The roads leads to his church and it's repairs is beneficial to him.



So why commend him? 🤡🤡🤡 #oyedepo That Bishop Oyedepo wishes to spend N650m on roads is not news worthy.Oyedepo is a “Pastor”. Pastors are business men.The roads leads to his church and it's repairs is beneficial to him.So why commend him? 🤡🤡🤡 October 26, 2019



Na our offering them wan de use build road

More than half a billion donated to the government

While u de tell ur members to look up to God; and them still de beg bread@bankulli @MI_Abaga @Dremodrizzy @burnaboy We de pay tax but Wetin them use am for Dey for ghost modeNa our offering them wan de use build roadMore than half a billion donated to the governmentWhile u de tell ur members to look up to God; and them still de beg bread #oyedepo October 26, 2019

Bishop Oyedepo recently acquired a brand new helicopter estimated to cost ₦2.5BILLION. That didn't trend too, but you want us to trend ₦650m he gave to tar road leading to his “business”?



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Isaac Somto (@iamisaacsomto) October 26, 2019

Oyedepo Is doing a good thing.

Good for the commuters

Good for the image of the church

Good for the bottom line of the church.

Good for business

All in all, it's a good business move. — Shota (@WaterAbeni) October 26, 2019

What Bishop Oyedepo did is really commendable. The church doesn't have to fix roads, that's the job of the government.

I'm close to the Chairman of Iju/Atan/Ilogbo LCDA. He said the tax the church pays annually is more than all taxes from other companies in that LCDA. — Olatunji Q.Oㅤㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@SirOlaYinka) October 26, 2019





Twitter NG:. . . .



"Bishop Oyedepo buys a new wrist watch"



Twitter NG: "Bishop Oyedepo approves #650 million Naira to repair bad roads"Twitter NG:. . . ."Bishop Oyedepo buys a new wrist watch"Twitter NG: pic.twitter.com/QoNRfkWlkm October 25, 2019

The recent 650 million naira road repairs by the winner's chapel should be commended. We shouldn't only celebrate it when our Pastor's make mistakes. Thumbs up to Bishop Oyedepo — ifevic (@ifevictor) October 26, 2019





People are tweeting and trending what appeals to them.



It's an applauded initiative for Bishop Oyedepo to approve N650m for road repairs as part of Winners Chapels CSR.



Trend what you want to trend and leave out "You all didn't trend it" rhetorics. Twitter is not quiet.People are tweeting and trending what appeals to them.It's an applauded initiative for Bishop Oyedepo to approve N650m for road repairs as part of Winners Chapels CSR.Trend what you want to trend and leave out "You all didn't trend it" rhetorics. https://t.co/ovWDHOQZ8d October 26, 2019

Oyedepo has a number of private jets, he recently bought another 2.5 billion naira helicopter.

If the road to his church is bad and he can't fix it, what does that make him?

What's he going to do for his church members then?

Are you people nuts? What are you on about exactly? — Mayowa (@Mayoveli) October 26, 2019

Who notices that Bishop Oyedepo is spending only 650million to fix a major road?



If it's our corruption-stricken government, that same project will cost 20billion Naira, and there will be enough change to keep our politicians smiling all year long. — Nonso Nwagbo (@RealNonsoNwagbo) October 26, 2019

