» » 'Why should we praise him?’ — Reactions as rumour of Oyedepo approving N650m for road repairs booms

David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel, has sparked a deluge of reactions on Twitter following reports circulating that he approved N650m to repair roads in Ogun state.

The repairs, according to rumour mills, will cover the old toll gate bordering Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Idi-Iroko expressway from Oju Ore to Iyana Iyesi in Ogun state.

Though yet to be confirmed, the rumours have stirred up conversation on the Nigerian Twittersphere with users registering their differing opinions on the microblogging platform.

While a segment of users welcomed the development and commended the cleric, others labelled it a “business strategy”.


“Bishop Oyedepo approved that huge amount of money to repair bad roads not because of anything but his customers (church members) are complaining… Those roads leads to his church not my house… He’s gaining from it, so why should we praise him,??” asked a Twitter user.

“It’s the duty of government to fix roads and not that of Pastor Oyedepo. The church can assist but they are not under any obligation to do so. Since that’s the case, I want to commend Bish. Oyedepo for approving the sum of #650m for the construction of the road in Ota, Ogun state,” said a Twitter user.

“Oyedepo wants to invest N650m to repair the road leading to his church. Very commendable investment, at least people do not need to suffer bad road when coming to his church to make donations. He also bought a N2.5billion Helicopter just to evade traffic. Wow, This man is trying,” another user said.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say:




