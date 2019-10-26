David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel, has sparked a deluge of reactions on Twitter following reports circulating that he approved N650m to repair roads in Ogun state.
The repairs, according to rumour mills, will cover the old toll gate bordering Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Idi-Iroko expressway from Oju Ore to Iyana Iyesi in Ogun state.
Though yet to be confirmed, the rumours have stirred up conversation on the Nigerian Twittersphere with users registering their differing opinions on the microblogging platform.
While a segment of users welcomed the development and commended the cleric, others labelled it a “business strategy”.
“Bishop Oyedepo approved that huge amount of money to repair bad roads not because of anything but his customers (church members) are complaining… Those roads leads to his church not my house… He’s gaining from it, so why should we praise him,??” asked a Twitter user.
“It’s the duty of government to fix roads and not that of Pastor Oyedepo. The church can assist but they are not under any obligation to do so. Since that’s the case, I want to commend Bish. Oyedepo for approving the sum of #650m for the construction of the road in Ota, Ogun state,” said a Twitter user.
“Oyedepo wants to invest N650m to repair the road leading to his church. Very commendable investment, at least people do not need to suffer bad road when coming to his church to make donations. He also bought a N2.5billion Helicopter just to evade traffic. Wow, This man is trying,” another user said.
It's the duty of government to fix roads and not that of Pastor Oyedepo. The church can assist— Chinonso Nwaoriaku (@ChinonsoNwaori2) October 26, 2019
but they are not under any obligation to do so. Since that's the case, I want to commend Bish. Oyedepo for approving the sum of #650m for the construction of road in Ota Ogun state. pic.twitter.com/rSzmPx0kQJ
Oyedepo wants to invest N650m to repair the road leading to his church. Very commendable investment, at least people do not need to suffer bad road when coming to his church to make donations. He also bought a N2.5billion Helicopter just to evade traffic. Wow This man is trying👏— Ultimate Kombo 🇳🇬 (@ultimate_kombo) October 26, 2019
I hear Bishop Oyedepo/Winners Chapel will spend 650 Million Naira to rehabilitate dilapidated roads across Lagos state and Ogun state. This is very commendable.— Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 26, 2019
Oyedepo is now going to fix the road government was supposed to fix with 650 Million and the space is calm.— Daada❤️ (@max10kstore) October 26, 2019
Let’s just say that the man wanted to buy a private jet or build a church of 650 Million, all the anti Jesus tweeps will spring up like Iroko tree.
Keep same energy >>>
The road oyedepo is fixing is even a federal road that terminates at another country, he might not be fixing all, but the federal government should hide their faces in shame... same road customs and almost all enforcements milk daily https://t.co/mDvkJW9nXP— The Femi (@iFemifactor) October 26, 2019
There will always be bad eggs in this world cos oyedepo decided to spend 650m naira you are claiming rubbish. How many people will do such a thing, or u forget he has a school he makes money from. Many people in nigeria don't deserve good things tbh, U really deserve Buhari. Smh! https://t.co/IaMpiO5ryW— skrrrrr (@fikky_mii) October 26, 2019
The problem is that you don’t understand what a good governance system is.— AJAYI ADEBAYO (@successbayo) October 26, 2019
Is it a church’s responsibility to fix roads?
When we see a church that decides to do extra, the church then deserve a big ovation. God bless Bishop Oyedepo. https://t.co/WT3J8FzWvW
Papa (Bishop Oyedepo) has always been miles ahead of our leaders. I learnt a lot from him. He is one person that is solution driven than anyone, man does loads of good things that if you know half of it, you will eat up the insults you gave him. This act is little from him sef.— #MyLifeNowinStores (@Centhiva) October 26, 2019
Bishop Oyedepo approves N650M to fix road & some are looking for ways to bad mouth him. Same federal road they’ve been trying to milk him dry for trying to fix over the years.— Umeh and 99 others (@UmehWrites) October 26, 2019
Some of you will never see anything good a man does as long as he’s a pastor.
May you find peace.
#oyedepo That Bishop Oyedepo wishes to spend N650m on roads is not news worthy.— Fehmie viper (@fehmie_viper) October 26, 2019
Oyedepo is a “Pastor”. Pastors are business men.
The roads leads to his church and it's repairs is beneficial to him.
So why commend him? 🤡🤡🤡
We de pay tax but Wetin them use am for Dey for ghost mode— Jospec (@JoshuaisaacJi) October 26, 2019
Na our offering them wan de use build road
More than half a billion donated to the government
While u de tell ur members to look up to God; and them still de beg bread#oyedepo @bankulli @MI_Abaga @Dremodrizzy @burnaboy
Bishop Oyedepo recently acquired a brand new helicopter estimated to cost ₦2.5BILLION. That didn't trend too, but you want us to trend ₦650m he gave to tar road leading to his “business”?— Isaac Somto (@iamisaacsomto) October 26, 2019
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Oyedepo Is doing a good thing.— Shota (@WaterAbeni) October 26, 2019
Good for the commuters
Good for the image of the church
Good for the bottom line of the church.
Good for business
All in all, it's a good business move.
What Bishop Oyedepo did is really commendable. The church doesn't have to fix roads, that's the job of the government.— Olatunji Q.Oㅤㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@SirOlaYinka) October 26, 2019
I'm close to the Chairman of Iju/Atan/Ilogbo LCDA. He said the tax the church pays annually is more than all taxes from other companies in that LCDA.
"Bishop Oyedepo approves #650 million Naira to repair bad roads"— Deacon Tolu⛪ (@Bams_Jnr) October 25, 2019
Twitter NG:. . . .
"Bishop Oyedepo buys a new wrist watch"
Twitter NG: pic.twitter.com/QoNRfkWlkm
The recent 650 million naira road repairs by the winner's chapel should be commended. We shouldn't only celebrate it when our Pastor's make mistakes. Thumbs up to Bishop Oyedepo— ifevic (@ifevictor) October 26, 2019
Twitter is not quiet.— Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) October 26, 2019
People are tweeting and trending what appeals to them.
It's an applauded initiative for Bishop Oyedepo to approve N650m for road repairs as part of Winners Chapels CSR.
Trend what you want to trend and leave out "You all didn't trend it" rhetorics. https://t.co/ovWDHOQZ8d
Oyedepo has a number of private jets, he recently bought another 2.5 billion naira helicopter.— Mayowa (@Mayoveli) October 26, 2019
If the road to his church is bad and he can't fix it, what does that make him?
What's he going to do for his church members then?
Are you people nuts? What are you on about exactly?
Who notices that Bishop Oyedepo is spending only 650million to fix a major road?— Nonso Nwagbo (@RealNonsoNwagbo) October 26, 2019
If it's our corruption-stricken government, that same project will cost 20billion Naira, and there will be enough change to keep our politicians smiling all year long.
