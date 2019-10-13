Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has revealed why he retired from international football at the age of 32.Mikel announced his retirement from Super Eagles following the conclusion of the 2019 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt.Mikel said he retired from international football because he wanted to give chance to the younger players in the Super Eagles squad, adding that he does not have many years of football in front of him.The former Chelsea star spoke to Trabzonspor’s weekend magazine on why he quit the Super Eagles at the age of 32 years.Mikel said: “I served the national team for 13 years, a larger part of those years as captain. In this process, we have achieved significant successes as a team. I first wanted to leave in 2013, but as a result of our negotiations with the authorities, I decided to continue.”“We currently have very talented young players. They’re all bright. I think these players can handle the challenges. I had to make room for them. Besides, I don’ t have many years of football in front of me. I want to focus on my team.”