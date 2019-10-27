Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Chubby songstress, Teni the entertainer has revealed why she praises prominent people in her songs.Speaking in a chat with newsmen, Teni added that she grew up being exposed to praise-singing people.According to her:” I grew up being exposed to a lot of culture and one essential part of that is praise-singing people. I decided to incorporate that practice into my songs so that people could relate more with them,” she said.Asked about the high-point of her 2019, she said: “God has just been great. From the BET to MTV EMA, getting endorsements, and touring over 35 cities across the world and seeing thousands of beautiful people who came out to see me, it has been nothing but high points all through the year.”Sharing the inspiration behind her Billionaire EP and song, she said: “This project basically encourages people to lead their best lives, achieve their dreams and generally enjoy what life has to offer. No doubt, life has its challenges, but sometimes, one just needs to take a break and enjoy it.”