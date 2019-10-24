



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, advised the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to “accept defeat”, ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.





PDP counseled Bello to read the “handwriting on the wall, do himself good by accepting defeat and stop wasting public funds on fruitless campaign.”





The party claimed that it already has the “support of over 70 percent of registered voters in 18 out of the 21 local governments across the state, even ahead of its official campaign flag-off ceremony in Lokoja on Friday, in preparation for PDP’s inevitable landslide victory at the November 16 governorship election.”





A statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan reads: “The party notes that though it has uncovered plots by the APC and distressed Governor Bello to frustrate the flag-off ceremony, our members and supporters, in their millions, are already several steps ahead, ready to confront and stop the APC and Governor Bello on their

trails.

“Since we kicked off our grassroots campaigns in the last few weeks, the PDP has continued to receive overwhelming support, solidarity and endorsements from all segments of the voting population including political leaders and community groups, workers, pensioners, students, youth groups, business groups, professionals, and a host of other Kogites who have become despondent with the excruciating misrule of Yahaya Bello.





“This army of the Kogi people is fully rallied against any plot by the APC to derail any stage of the electoral process and they will not allow any infringement by anybody, no matter the machination.





“Governor Bello and the APC ought to have known that it is all over for them. The spontaneous public jubilation that greeted the retrieval of PDP’s mandate of Barrister Shaba Ibrahim, for the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency, at the Court of Appeal, despite the machinations of the APC, reinforces the imminent triumph of the PDP and the people in the November 16 governorship election.





“The people of Kogi state are ready for this election and cannot wait to kick out Governor Bello and vote in their candidate, PDP’s Engr. Musa Wada as their next governor.”





PDP, therefore, called on all people of the state, including all those that have been “impoverished by Yahaya Bello; those who were unjustly sacked, those who were orphaned and widowed by this administration as well as all those desirous of seeing a new Kogi state to continue in their determination to rescue the state from the repressive rule of the APC.”

