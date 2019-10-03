



Reno Omokri, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has given the reason President Muhammadu Buhari will not cancel the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, reality show.





Omokri, on his Twitter page said Buhari will not cancel BBNaija because he can bring toll gates and increase VAT for Nigerians who pay more attention to the reality show than their welfare.





The former presidential spokesman wrote: “General Buhari knows you prefer #BBNaija to your welfare. He can cancel Kano FILM VILLAGE for being anti-Sharia, but won’t touch BBN.





“Because of BBN he can bring toll gates and increase VAT and you do nothing. General Buhari brought back toll gates while you were distracted by Tacha, he taxed data and Dstv while you are scheming for Mercy to win BBNaija

“He now charges to withdraw and deposit your CASH, but you don’t notice because you are dancing Wizkid’s JORO





“Today, General Buhari has done all he wants to do while BBNaija distracted you. Tomorrow you‘ll say he‘s Nigeria’s problem.”





Buhari government on Wednesday announced plans to reintroduce toll gates across Nigeria.





The government of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo had scrapped tolls on federal roads in 2004.





Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works, told State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday that there is no law against toll plazas.





He added that some of the logistics being worked out before the reintroduction include acquiring more lands that will provide up to 10-lane plazas.

