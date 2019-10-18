



Apprehension is currently in the air in Ondo State as regards the whereabouts of the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.





Akeredolu, who was billed to be back from his annual vacation on October 4, 2019, has not been sighted in the state or at any other function within and outside the state since his vacation elapsed.





Meanwhile, with the #WhereIsAketi trending in the state, there have been rumours making the rounds as regards the state of health of the governor with the claim that he is indisposed and currently being treated at an undisclosed location.





Further raising questions as to the governor’s well-being, Akeredolu was on Thursday conspicuously missing when President Buhari received governors of nine states comprising the Niger Delta Development Commission Board at the State House.

With the deputy of other state governors representing their bosses who could not make it to the meeting, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, who had ceased to function as Acting Governor since the expiration of the governor’s leave was also absent at the Presidential Villa.





While the meeting about the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was going on at the State House in Abuja, the Deputy Governor was, however, in Lagos representing the governor at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Commissioner for Finance in the state, Wale Akinterinwa.





Reacting to the rumoured ill health of Akeredolu, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, stated that the governor is in good condition as he has been attending to series of meetings in Abuja.





Ojogo added that upon resumption from his annual vacation, Akeredolu has decided to stay back at Abuja in the interest of the state, stressing that he would soon return to the state.





“We have been hearing all manners of things about the governor, but I want to tell you that those are insinuations from those who don’t mean well for this state.





“Mr. Governor went for his annual vacation. After spending 10 days from it, he came back to attend to some domestic issues and shortly after his daughter’s wedding, he proceeded for the rest of the vacation and returned on October 4, (2019). Since then he has been in Abuja to attend to many important issues, including political meetings because he does not want to be going to Abuja every day.





“So, Akeredolu is not hospitalized as it is being insinuated. His absence has not affected the governance in the state. But we don’t want to be frivolous with anybody. What they are peddling is not true. Those stories are from those who don’t mean well for this state.”





As residents of Ondo State continue to await the appearance of their governor in the state, they are expecting to catch a glimpse of him on Saturday, October 19, 2019, when he will be conferred with the award of the Best Innovative Governor in Africa by AfricanStride International in Abuja.

