



The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, spoke subtly on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s ordeal in Buhari government.





The cleric predicted that Osinbajo will overcome the situation, noting that God doesn’t abandon one when he promotes.





Vanguard reports that Adeboye made the declaration at a special service to mark the 20th anniversary of RCCG Province 7 headquarters (Faith Chapel), Gwarinpa, Abuja.





Making reference to 1 Samuel 9: 18 and 19, the RCCG leader compared Osinbajo’s emergence as vice president to that of Saul who became King of Israel without lobbying.





Adeboye, who was represented by the Assistant General Overseer, Education and Training, RCCG, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi.





He said: “I prayed with him (Osinbajo) a few moments ago, and God made me understand that before this man became a vice-presidential candidate, he never thought he could get to that position. He was not a politician.





“But destiny is very powerful. If God destines you to be in a place even if 100 people are lined up before you, they will all be disqualified. If God is the one promoting you, he will sustain you there.





“We are living in a nation where corruption is the order of the day. If we must experience the next level of glory, we must make up our minds not to defile ourselves. We must determine to be incorruptible.”





Adeboye appealed to Nigerians to stop being negative about the country.





“We don’t want anyone to be complacent. But, we want Nigerians to be pro-active and determined to move from one level to the next. We can’t afford to give up,” he added.

