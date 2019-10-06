



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the recent claim made by a former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron against the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.





Cameron alleged that Jonathan stopped Britain from rescuing some of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.





The British PM disclosed that the then government of Jonathan did not give enough support to Britain during the abduction of 274 schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno State in 2014.





However, Fani-Kayode said that by making such allegation against Jonathan, Cameron had displayed his alleged complicity in the kidnap of the girls.





He said the former Prime Minister must now confess his role in the abduction.





Fani-Kayode tweeted, “Telling the cheap cover-up lie that @GEJonathan rejected the help the UK offered to rescue the ChibokGirls, @David_Cameron has exposed his complicity in the deadly circus the Chibok abduction was.





“David must now find thecourage to confess his role in the abduction plan itself.”

