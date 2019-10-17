Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has disclosed that prospective candidate of 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, must have the National Identity Number, NIN, before registration.The admission regulatory body made the disclosure via its verified Twitter handle, on Thursday.“All candidates wishing to take the 2020 UTME must have the National Identification Number (NIN). Prospective candidates are urged to visit the nearest @nimc_ng office for their capturing.“The Board would ONLY register candidates with NIN,” it tweeted.