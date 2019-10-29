



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has threatened the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa over the continued killings of Nigerians in South Africa.





Fani-Kayode warned that Ramaphosa and fellow South Africans would pay a heavy price for the continued killings of Nigerians.





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain declared that Nigerians would never forget or forgive South Africans for the killings.





He tweeted: “The killing of Nigerians has continued unabated in South Africa.





“This is where @MBuhari’s policy of appeasement has led us to.





“@GovernmentZA and @CyrilRamaphosa, you & your people will pay a heavy price for this.





“We shall NEVER forgive or forget what you have done to us!.





Recall that the Nigerian community in South Africa had yesterday confirmed the killing of one of its members and two others injured.





Odefa Ikele, the National Spokesperson of Nigerian Union South Africa, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

