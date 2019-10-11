



Embattled Senator, Dino Melaye has reacted to the nullification of his election by the Appeal Court on Friday.





Melaye said he would surely overcome as the court had ordered a re-run election.





According to the lawmaker, he gave God the praise and was sure that God would surely complete what he had started.





Melaye said he had asked his supporters to be law-abiding as he was sure of victory with the re-run election.





The Kogi State National Assembly Election Tribunal had nullified Melaye’s election.

Melaye, who was a candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, was declared winner of the February election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had challenged Melaye’s victory in court.

Adeyemi challenged Melaye’s victory on three grounds of irregularities, overvoting and non-compliance with the electoral acts.

But the Court of Appeal on Friday agreed with the tribunal and ordered a fresh election in Kogi West Senatorial District.

Melaye had asked the court of Appeal to set aside the judgment.

In the notice of appeal dated September 5, 2019, Melaye had raised 23 grounds of appeal, in which he faulted the majority decision of the tribunal.

Melaye also sought an order of the Court of Appeal to allow his appeal, and an order sustaining his objection to the petition or dismissing the petition and confirming his electoral victory.



The appeal, which was filed for Melaye by Rickey Tarfa (SAN) cited Senator Smart Adeyemi, All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the respondents. “I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered. In all things I give God the Praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory,” he tweeted.





