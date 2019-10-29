Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Beautiful actress and physiotherapist, Jemima Osunde has expressed her angst over the state of affairs in Nigeria.The svelte role interpreter who came into prominence via MTV Shuga web series, noted that Nigerians have normalized a lot of abnormal things.Speaking in a chat with Ndani TV, she said:” We need to wake up and give ourselves a wakeup call. If we get too comfortable and get to tolerate these things and be more comfortable in them, then we will forever be mediocres. I rebuke complacency in my life and about anything that concerns me especially as Nigerians. We need to speak up about abnormal things in Nigerians”.Osunde added that Nigerians need not to get used to abnormal things.“Let’s fight against these things and make them normal. We need to wake up in Nigeria and not be comfortable with normal things”