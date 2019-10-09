



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, met with members of the recently constituted economic advisory council (EAC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.





At the meeting, the president restated his commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.





He said the economy was not growing well enough and asked the team to come up with home-grown ideas that will help improve it.





“I want to thank you for agreeing to serve Nigeria. Your task cannot be more important. Our goal is to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years,” he said.





“Yes we have exited the recession, but our economic growth rate is still not fast enough to meet our national ambition of collective prosperity.

“We must move forward with the home-grown solutions, suitable to our local contexts. Our efforts must be both suitable and sustainable. I look forward to receiving your baseline studies as this will help shape our economic efforts.





“All key MDAs will be available to meet with you and discuss how we can create a Nigeria that works for all.”





The EAC was constituted on September 16 by the president to replace the economic management team (EMT) which was headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





The EAC is expected to advise the president on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

