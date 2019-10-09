Babcock University says a lecturer identified as Akamo in the department of biochemistry who is accused of sexual assault by some Nigerians on Twitter is no longer a member of its staff.





On Monday, the BBC Africa Eye released a 13 minute video documentary which exposed some lecturers in West African universities sexually harassing students.





The documentary provoked conversations on Twitter as many narrated their sexual assault experience while studying in universities across the country.





Some ex-students of Babcock reeled off names – Akamo, Michael Eze, Moses Aaron – of lecturers who allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Some lecturers from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), and the University of Ibadan (UI) were also among those mentioned on the social network.

Reacting to the allegation against the lecturer, Joshua Suleiman, Babcock director of communication and marketing, in a statement on Tuesday, said the academic was no longer a staff member of the institution.





He said the contract of the lecturer was terminated at the end of the 2018/2019 academic session over moral and academic issues.





“The attention of Babcock University authorities has been drawn to some tweets making the rounds on some social media platforms. Mention was made of Babcock University faculty in connection with sex and cash for grades,” the statement read.





“We wish to state in unmistakable terms that one of the lecturers mentioned in the tweets is no longer a staff of Babcock University. His contract with the University was terminated at the end of the 2018/2019 academic session, on grounds that the University viewed with serious concerns because of the University’s hallowed moral and academic values.





“We wish also to state clearly and emphatically, that Babcock University has zero tolerance for sexual.”





The attention of Babcock University authorities has been drawn to some tweets making the rounds on some social media platforms.

1/10@AlumniBabcock @Iam_abdoolaxis @SubDeliveryZone pic.twitter.com/7tNqv9gH5U RE: TWEET ABOUT LECTURERS DEMANDING SEX FROM FEMALE AND MONEY FROM MALE STUDENTSThe attention of Babcock University authorities has been drawn to some tweets making the rounds on some social media platforms.1/10 @DammyOA_ October 8, 2019

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday