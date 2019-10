Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels had a chat with OAP, Daddy Freeze in Dubai where they spoke about their marriage





In the interview, 60-year-old Nwoko dismissed claims that he met Regina through her mother, Rita. According to him, he met Regina, they fell in love and within three weeks, they were married

Actually some people thought I met her through her mother. No. We met, fell in love and got married within three weeks''he said.





Regina on her part, said she doesn't think she could have married anyone within her age bracket because she is quite a stubborn person. She revealed that when she made up her mind to marry Mr Nwoko, she was more worried about what her family members would say and not what Nigerians had to say.



The only thing I was worried about then was how I was going to tell my family. I didn't think about outside. It was just my family. I don't think I would have married somebody of my age because I am quite stubborn, very stubborn. My head is not down'' she said





She said Mr Nwoko has been able to cope with her stubborness because she respects him alot.





The actress who turned 20 last week, revealed that she calls her husband ''Baby''





I am actually the youngest baby in town'' Mr Nwoko told Freeze smiling





She also stated that her hubby has barred her from cooking and is always complaining whenever he sees her in the kitchen.





Watch full interview below.

