



The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is confident that the 2020 budget will be passed early.





President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2020 budget proposal to a joint session of the national assembly on Tuesday.





In a statement, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said following the early presentation of the budget, the lawmakers have about three months to consider the proposal.





Issa-Onilu said the current leadership of the national assembly presented a “convivial environment for the budget presentation exercise.”





“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the commitment of both the executive and legislative arms to ensure budget passage is returned to January-December cycle,” he said.





“To put this into effect, our party notes the early presentation by the President, leaving the lawmakers near three months to consider and pass the budget.





“The Party, therefore, congratulates the President and all APC members on the early presentation of the proposed 2020 Budget of a record N10.33 trillion naira which surpasses the N8.916 trillion budgeted for 2019.





“The proposed 2020 budget is targeted at consolidating on the gains the current administration has made in revamping our power, rail and road infrastructure; diversification and retooling the economy; social intervention programmes targeted at the poor; fight against emerging crimes, insurgency and rehabilitation, rebuilding of the North East particularly through the newly-established North East Development Commission, among other critical interventions.





“The Party is confident that the patriotic disposition of the leaders and members of the 9th National Assembly would ensure a cordial relationship with the executive arm, which would surely translate to good governance and proper implementation of the administration’s Next Level plans for Nigerians.”





