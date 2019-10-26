



Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas has disclosed that watching horror movies makes her horny.

The actress who disclosed this in an interview on UTV’s ‘Atuu’ show, said the fear and anxiety such movies brings often makes her cuddle the person she is watching the movie with, and that turns her on.





Nikki also admitted in the interview that she is currently dating but stated that she is not ready to get married because she wants to be financially stable first.

