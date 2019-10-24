 WATCH VIDEO: Abduction Scene of Federal High Court Judge, Abdul Dogo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Video of abduction scene of federal high court judge, Abdul Dogo, surfaces online (listen to eyewitness account)

A video of the spot a Federal High Court Judge, Abdul Dogo was kidnapped in Akure, Ondo State's capital has surfaced online.

Recall that Justice Abdul was kidnapped on Tuesday October 22, while travelling from Abuja to Akure.


Eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident, said it was a targeted attack and all occupants of the car the High Court Judge was driving in were abducted. The kidnappers have already contacted Dogo's family, demanding a N50m ransom.

