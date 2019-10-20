



The convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, was on Saturday ambushed at Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.





Wada was on his way to Kogi East PDP stakeholders’ meeting when the incident happened.





In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Communications of Kogi State PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Austin Okai said, the attack led to the death of a young man identified as Yusuf Seidu Uhiene on the spot.





It was also reported that two of PDP loyalists, Nasir Sule and Ilemona sustained injuries from gun shots by those suspected to be political thugs.

The party said: “Our candidate, Engr Musa Wada, today (Saturday) was in Anyigba to attend the Kogi East PDP stakeholders meeting. He was in between the main road and Harbour Bay, venue of the meeting, When the incident occurred.”





The PDP governorship Campaign Council, while condemning the attack, appealed to the Nigeria Police in Kogi State to checkmate activities of armed men, saying that, “the attackers are suspected to be thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress.”





The Council said it has lodged a complaint of the incident at the Divisional Police at Anyigba through the PDP Ward Chairman, adding that perpetrators of the heinous act must be brought to justice.





The statement allayed fears that the dreaded activities of the suspected APC thugs in Anyigba and other parts of the local government might create voter apathy if not checked, adding that Abocho, Ajiolo and their surroundings have become a hotbed of thuggery attacks.





“The new way of laying ambush by the APC thugs to discourage the PDP from prosecuting its campaign due to commence soon is unacceptable.





“We condemned the extermination of a promising young man today, who innocently was going about what he believes in without any provocation,” the party noted.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday