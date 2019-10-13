Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari has confirmed the authenticity of a viral video of her shouting in the villa.The video made rounds on Friday as Nigerians speculated that she was prevented from entering the villa as her husband, the president, was planning to pick a second wife.Chatting with newsmen at the airport this morning, Mrs Buhari said the video is an old video and that the incident did happen.