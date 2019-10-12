The University of Ghana seems to have lots of 'sexcapades' going on at the moment as one of its student was dragged out of class by parents of a girl he got pregnant.

Eyewitnesses revealed that a chaotic scene ensued after the parents and relatives of the pregnant girl stormed the NNB Lecture hall where the unidentified student was having a lecture, and dragged him out.





The aftermath of the incident is still not known, but here is the video below;





This is coming after two lecturers of same university were exposed in the #sexforgrades documentary recently aired by BBC.

