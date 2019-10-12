 VIDEO: University student dragged out of class by parents of a girl he got pregnant | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
University student dragged out of class by parents of a girl he got pregnant (video)
The University of Ghana seems to have lots of 'sexcapades' going on at the moment as one of its student was dragged out of class by parents of a girl he got pregnant.

  
Eyewitnesses revealed that a chaotic scene ensued after the parents and relatives of the pregnant girl stormed the NNB Lecture hall where the unidentified student was having a lecture, and dragged him out.

The aftermath of the incident is still not known, but here is the video below;


This is coming after two lecturers of same university were exposed in the #sexforgrades documentary recently aired by BBC.




