It was a sad Tuesday for residents of Ndiegoro, Aba, AbiaState, as their houses were set ablaze, allegedly by some irate police officers.







According to the residents, the action was taken in retaliation of the murder of their colleague popularly known as Alhaji, who was killed by some “miscreants” on Friday.





The Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has, however, urged the residents to remain calm as his administration is on top of the situation.

