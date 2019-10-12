 VIDEO: Police officers caught on camera assaulting a lawyer in Anambra | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Police officers caught on camera assaulting a lawyer in Anambra

The video of some police officers assaulting a lawyer in Onitsha, Anambra state has surfaced online. 


In the video posted online by Facebook user, Ben Chuks Udoh, the policemen could be seen charging at the lawyer and asking him ''what was his concern'' in a matter that they were handling.

