Some police officers and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) engaged in a fight recently as captured in a video which has gone viral on social media.
The police officers and Vehicle Inspection officers allegedly fought over vehicle inspection right in Alaka community of Surulere, Lagos.
@Eletu01 wrote "Just in VIO and police fighting over right of vehicle inspection around Alaka, Surulere"
Here is the video below;
