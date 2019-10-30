 VIDEO: Police officers and VIO allegedly fight over who should inspect a car in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Police officers and VIO allegedly fight over who should inspect cars in Lagos (video)

Some police officers and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) engaged in a fight recently as captured in a video which has gone viral on social media.


The police officers and Vehicle Inspection officers allegedly fought over vehicle inspection right in Alaka community of Surulere, Lagos.

@Eletu01 wrote "Just in VIO and police fighting over right of vehicle inspection around Alaka, Surulere"

