 VIDEO: Pastor tears bible, feeds it to church members | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Pastor tears bible, feeds it to church members

1:09 PM 0
A+ A-
Pastor tears bible, feeds it to church members (video)

A video making rounds on social media, captured moment a pastor tore a bible which he subsequently fed church members with.


The unidentified Pastor's action has been condemned by some social media users who said it does not have a biblical backing.


Here is the video below;


View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top